NTPC declares commercial operation of last part of Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV project

The state-run power major on Friday declared commercial operation of last part capacity of 35 megawatt (MW) out of 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV project at Kayamkulam, Kerala.

As per the regulatory filing, the project was declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs of 24 June 2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54749.20 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 69114.20 MW, the company added.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As of 31 March 2022, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

The state-run power major reported consolidated net profit to Rs 5,199.5 crore on a 23.2% rise in net sales to Rs 37,085.07 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares NTPC were down 0.73% to Rs 135.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)