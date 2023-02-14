Auro Laboratories standalone net profit declines 39.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.67% to Rs 15.62 crore

Net profit of Auro Laboratories declined 39.34% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.67% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.15.6212.142.889.970.781.070.510.810.370.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)