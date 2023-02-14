JUST IN
Auro Laboratories standalone net profit declines 39.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.67% to Rs 15.62 crore

Net profit of Auro Laboratories declined 39.34% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.67% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.6212.14 29 OPM %2.889.97 -PBDT0.781.07 -27 PBT0.510.81 -37 NP0.370.61 -39

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:34 IST

