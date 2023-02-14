Auro Laboratories standalone net profit declines 39.34% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Auro Laboratories standalone net profit declines 70.42% in the September 2022 quarter
Auro Pharma slips as US plant gets Form 483 with one observation from USFDA
Healthcare shares gain
Auro Pharma gains after JVC gets SEC recommendation for pneumococcal 15-valent vaccine
Auro Pharma's subsidiary get US FDA nod for MDS treatment drug
-
Sales rise 28.67% to Rs 15.62 croreNet profit of Auro Laboratories declined 39.34% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.67% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.6212.14 29 OPM %2.889.97 -PBDT0.781.07 -27 PBT0.510.81 -37 NP0.370.61 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU