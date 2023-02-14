Hindustan Adhesives reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.86% to Rs 75.99 croreNet loss of Hindustan Adhesives reported to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 43.86% to Rs 75.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 135.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales75.99135.37 -44 OPM %4.187.56 -PBDT1.5810.27 -85 PBT-1.397.47 PL NP-1.085.09 PL
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
