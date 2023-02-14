National Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 23.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.12% to Rs 32.76 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Industries declined 23.73% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.12% to Rs 32.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.32.7624.617.3310.241.561.850.901.180.901.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)