National Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 23.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 33.12% to Rs 32.76 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Industries declined 23.73% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.12% to Rs 32.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales32.7624.61 33 OPM %7.3310.24 -PBDT1.561.85 -16 PBT0.901.18 -24 NP0.901.18 -24

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:34 IST

