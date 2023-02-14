National Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 23.73% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.12% to Rs 32.76 croreNet profit of National Plastic Industries declined 23.73% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.12% to Rs 32.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales32.7624.61 33 OPM %7.3310.24 -PBDT1.561.85 -16 PBT0.901.18 -24 NP0.901.18 -24
