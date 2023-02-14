JUST IN
Business Standard

Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit rises 41.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 18.23% to Rs 55.90 crore

Net profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports rose 41.60% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.23% to Rs 55.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales55.9068.36 -18 OPM %10.937.97 -PBDT3.442.77 24 PBT2.101.49 41 NP1.771.25 42

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:34 IST

