Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit rises 41.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports rose 41.60% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.23% to Rs 55.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.55.9068.3610.937.973.442.772.101.491.771.25

