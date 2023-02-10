JUST IN
Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 73.06% in the December 2022 quarter
Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit declines 18.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.65% to Rs 6387.97 crore

Net profit of Aurobindo Pharma declined 18.76% to Rs 491.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 604.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.65% to Rs 6387.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5989.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6387.975989.43 7 OPM %14.9316.85 -PBDT1001.511058.04 -5 PBT680.11758.99 -10 NP491.26604.73 -19

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:38 IST

