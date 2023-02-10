Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit declines 18.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.65% to Rs 6387.97 crore

Net profit of Aurobindo Pharma declined 18.76% to Rs 491.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 604.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.65% to Rs 6387.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5989.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6387.975989.4314.9316.851001.511058.04680.11758.99491.26604.73

