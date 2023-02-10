Emergent Industrial Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 842.25% to Rs 26.76 croreNet profit of Emergent Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 842.25% to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.762.84 842 OPM %-3.85-20.77 -PBDT0.08-0.01 LP PBT0.06-0.02 LP NP0.05-0.02 LP
