Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 73.06% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2596.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.51% to Rs 111787.60 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 2596.44% to Rs 6334.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 234.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 111787.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97620.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales111787.6097620.34 15 OPM %3.233.11 -PBDT3840.633428.83 12 PBT3840.633428.83 12 NP6334.20234.91 2596

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:38 IST

