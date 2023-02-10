Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2596.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.51% to Rs 111787.60 croreNet profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 2596.44% to Rs 6334.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 234.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 111787.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97620.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales111787.6097620.34 15 OPM %3.233.11 -PBDT3840.633428.83 12 PBT3840.633428.83 12 NP6334.20234.91 2596
