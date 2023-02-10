Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2596.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.51% to Rs 111787.60 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 2596.44% to Rs 6334.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 234.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 111787.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 97620.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.111787.6097620.343.233.113840.633428.833840.633428.836334.20234.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)