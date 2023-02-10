Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.31% to Rs 658.11 croreNet profit of Man Industries (India) rose 18.74% to Rs 37.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.31% to Rs 658.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 630.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales658.11630.92 4 OPM %8.959.38 -PBDT60.4452.34 15 PBT49.3440.84 21 NP37.2031.33 19
