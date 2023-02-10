Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.31% to Rs 658.11 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) rose 18.74% to Rs 37.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.31% to Rs 658.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 630.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.658.11630.928.959.3860.4452.3449.3440.8437.2031.33

