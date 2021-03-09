Aurobindo Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 851.3, down 1.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 89.11% in last one year as compared to a 42.9% rally in NIFTY and a 58.89% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 851.3, down 1.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 14945.05. The Sensex is at 50434.99, down 0.01%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has eased around 12.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12239.85, down 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 853, down 1.34% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumped 89.11% in last one year as compared to a 42.9% rally in NIFTY and a 58.89% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 16.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

