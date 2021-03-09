TV18 Broadcast Ltd gains for third consecutive session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 35.8, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 84.06% in last one year as compared to a 43.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.03% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained for a third straight session today. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has risen around 20.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1749.7, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 134.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 140.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

