Oriental Trimex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd, Sumeet Industries Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 May 2019.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd, Sumeet Industries Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 May 2019.

tumbled 14.79% to Rs 12.1 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18064 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3292 shares in the past one month.

crashed 13.96% to Rs 144.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13703 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1636 shares in the past one month.

lost 13.79% to Rs 3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18405 shares in the past one month.

fell 13.69% to Rs 11.73. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15759 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7919 shares in the past one month.

plummeted 11.49% to Rs 16.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31729 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16251 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)