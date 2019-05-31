NCC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
-
Manpasand Beverages Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd and EIH Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 May 2019.
NCC Ltd lost 15.99% to Rs 98.25 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 69.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.56 lakh shares in the past one month.
Manpasand Beverages Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 51.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14481 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57952 shares in the past one month.
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd crashed 8.12% to Rs 49.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.5 lakh shares in the past one month.
Infibeam Avenues Ltd pared 7.82% to Rs 46.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.81 lakh shares in the past one month.
EIH Ltd corrected 6.35% to Rs 185.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20635 shares in the past one month.
