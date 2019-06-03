Maruti Suzuki India slips after weak May sales

was down 0.78% to 6809.95 at 9:18 IST on the BSE after the company reported 22% decline in total vehicle sales to 1.34 lakh units in May 2019 over May 2018.

The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 89.48 points, or 0.23% to 39,803.68.

On the BSE, 4190 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 62,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 6845.10 and a low of Rs 6748 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 9,922.85 on 24 July 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 6,324.35 on 28 January 2019.

India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 25.1% to 1.21 lakh units. Total export sales fell by 2.4% to 9089 units in May 2019 over May 2018.

India's net profit declined 4.6% to Rs 1795.60 crore on 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 20737.50 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Maruti Suzuki is India's largest company.

