Aurobindo Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 454.7, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 35.44% in last one year as compared to a 5.59% rally in NIFTY and a 5.09% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 454.7, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 18490.6. The Sensex is at 62131.96, down 0.7%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has eased around 4.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12728.7, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 456.7, down 1.02% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 19.19 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

