Australia Market ends 0.25% higher

Headline indices of financial market advanced on Monday, 18 March 2019, as risk sentiments underpinned by rises in U. S. equities Friday on optimism over the China-US trade talks and on expectations the Fed will point to just one rate hike in 2019 when it meets later this week. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index rose 15.36 points, or 0.25%, at 6,190.53 points, while the broader All Ordinaries gained 18.53 points, or 0.3%, at 6,283.58.

Market participants commenced trading with firm footing on reports top officials from the world's biggest economies working on an agreement to end their long-running tariffs spat, which was a major drag on markets at the end of 2018.

While there are few details on the talks as they stand - and a floated summit between and looks to be later than expected - upbeat comments from both sides are keeping investors broadly happy for now.

The Fed's next meeting will be closely followed in hopes it will give an idea about its plans for interest rates, with some observers suggesting it will pare its pace of hikes in the face of a slowing global With inflation still tame as US growth decelerates, economists also say the central will lower the number of hikes they expect this year, from the two projected in December, while there is even talk of a possible cut at some point.

Fed is due to announce the second policy decision of the year on Wednesday by the rate-setting The benchmark interest rates is now in a range of 2.25 to 2.5% and futures markets see no more rate hikes in 2019.

A slew of other central gatherings, including the of England, will give further clues on

Shares of materials and resources inclined, buoyed by surge in base metal prices, with the biggest gainer, up 5.5%. Mining giant was up 1.4%, while was up 1.7%.

Financial stocks were mixed, with was up 0.2% and moved up 0.2%, while NAB lost 0.4%. was down 0.7%, after the bank said it would end its long-running dispute with the over a rejected application for a research and development rebate.

CURRENCY: dollar almost unchanged against the U. S. dollar on Monday. The Aussie dollar was quoted at $0.7082, down from $0.7084 on Friday.

