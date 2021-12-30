Australia Market ends at 3-1/2 month high

The Australian shares moved slightly up on Thursday, 30 December 2021, extending gains to sixth consecutive session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index settling at highest in more than three and a half months. The S&P/ASX 200 Sectors ended mixed, with gains in telecom, materials, and financials offset losses in utilities, technology, and energy stocks.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 was up 3.57 points, or 0.05%, to 7,513.37, its highest close since Sept. 7.

The broader All Ordinaries index added 3.39 points, or 0.04%, to 7,843.72.

The top performing stocks in this index were MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP and BEGA CHEESE, up 3.68% and 3.19% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in this index were IMUGENE and IDP EDUCATION, down 8.1% and 5.1% respectively.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.7244 after a recent rise from below $0.724.

