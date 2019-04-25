Japan Stocks gain on relief over BOJ policy

Headline indices of the share market closed higher after recouping early losses on Thursday, 25 April 2019, as investors' sentiment was brightened by robust corporate earnings reports and the central bank's pledge to maintain its super-loose monetary policy at least for another year. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 0.48%, or 107.58 points, to 22,307.58 while the broader index of all First Section issues on the Stock Exchange rose 0.51%, to 8.23 points, to 1,620.28.

Total 27 issues out of 33 subsectors of the Stock Exchange inclined, with shares in Land Transportation, Real Estate, Retail Trade, Oil & Coal Products, and Construction issues being notable gainers, whereas Nonferrous Metals, Mining, and Securities & Commodities Futures issues were notable losers.

Wrapping up a two-day policy meeting, the of revised down its estimate for growth and inflation forecasts. The kept its ultra-loose monetary policy in place but added a fresh timeframe, saying the "extremely low" rates would be maintained "at least through around spring 2020".

The of the of on Thursday decided by a 7-2 majority to stick to its current level of historically low level of -0.1 percent of short term interest rates on the current accounts held by financial institutions at the Bank. The Bank also decided to purchase JGB's so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.

jumped 3.4% after the announcement that newly crowned Masters champion will play in an event in Japan to be sponsored by the

was up 1.9% after reports said it is planning to sell one of its core businesses Chemical as the conglomerate restructures itself. Chemical Co. shot up 9.77%.

was down 1.8% after the issued a profit warning.

climbed 5.3% the day after the announced plans to buy back up to 7 million of its shares.

CURRENCY NEWS: The was down to the upper 111 yen-range against the dollar on Thursday. The dollar rose to 111.93 yen from 112.36 yen in on Wednesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)