Australia Market ends fractionally higher

The Australian share market finished session fractionally higher on Wednesday, 27 October 2021, after data from the country's Bureau of Statistics showed Australian core inflation jumped to a six-year high in the third quarter ended September 2021.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 5.29 points, or 0.07%, to 7,448.71. The broader All Ordinaries index fell 1.36 points, or 0.072, to 7,757.98.
Total 6 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Telecommunications Services was the best performing sector, gaining +1.94%, while consumer staples was worst performing sector, falling 2%.
The top performing stocks in this index were UNITI GROUP and RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP, up 5.8% and 4.6% respectively. The worst performing stocks in the S&P/ASX200 index were CODAN and THE A2 MILK Co, up 18.8% and 12% respectively.
Shares of materials and resources were down on lower base metal prices, with BHP and Rio Tinto losing 1.4% and 1.8%, respectively.
Gold stocks declined as bullion prices fell on dollar strength. Gold miner Evolution lost 2.4% and Northern Star Resources dropped 1.4%
Shares of Supermarket giant Woolworths tumbled 3.2% after flagging a slowdown in sales.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia Core Inflation Accelerates In Q3- Australia's core inflation accelerated more than expected in the third quarter, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
The weighted median measure of core inflation accelerated to 2.1% from 1.6% in the second quarter. The expected rate was 1.8%. This was the strongest inflation since 2015. On a monthly basis, the underlying measure gained 0.7%. Meanwhile, consumer price inflation slowed to 3% in the September quarter from 3.8% in the prior quarter. On a quarterly basis, consumer prices logged a steady growth of 0.8%.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar rose to $0.7506, against an earlier low of $0.7495.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU