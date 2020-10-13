Australia Market ends near two-month high

-
-
The Australian share market advanced for seventh straight session on Tuesday, 13 October 2020, as expectations that the United States would soon pass a coronavirus relief package lifted global equity markets.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index inclined 63.78 points, or 1.04%, to 6,195.75.
The broader All Ordinaries added 57.14 points, or 0.9%, to 6,400.21.
Financial stocks climbed, with the Big Four banks adding between 1.5% and 3%. The Commonwealth Bank (CBA) added 1.1% as it held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.
Telstra (TLS) also held an AGM and climbed 4% as the telco re-iterated its FY21 guidance and also aims to improve shareholder returns by looking to maintain its current dividend and look to eventually increase it over time.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.7177, still above levels below $0.715 seen last week.
