China Market surges on policy supports

The China share market advanced on Monday, 12 October 2020, as investors cheered Beijing's latest policy support for equities. Investors also encouraged by official data that showed signs of economic recovery and a rebound in tourism during the holiday week.
At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 2.64%, or 86.39 points, to 3,358.47.
The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 3.31%, or 73.40 points, to 2,289.36. The blue-chip CSI300 index advanced 3.03%, or 142.02 points, to 4,823.16.
China's state council published on Friday the Opinion on Further Improving the Quality of Listed Companies, which includes exploring more long-term evaluation mechanisms for institutional investors to attract more mid and long-term funds.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan pulled back from a 17-month high after a policy tweak by the central bank. Over the weekend, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions when conducting some foreign exchange forwards trading to zero from 20%, effectively lowering the cost of shorting the Chinese currency.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU