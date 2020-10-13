US Market climbs for fourth straight session

The US stock market finished higher for fourth straight session on Monday, 12 October 2020, as risk sentiments fuelled by expectations of a coronavirus relief package and by a rally in technology stocks.
At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 250.62 points, or 0.88%, to 28,837.52. The S&P 500 index gained 57.09 points, or 1.64%, to 3,534.22. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 296.31 points, or 2.56%, to 11,876.26.
Optimistic sentiment dominated after the Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill as negotiations on a broader package ran into resistance.
Results from big U. S. banks will be in focus this week, with JPMorgan & Co and Citigroup set to report on Tuesday.
Technology stocks climbed up.
Shares of Amazon.com (+4.8%) surged ahead of its Prime Day shopping event on Tuesday. Apple (+6.4%) is expected to unveil its first 5G iPhone also on Tuesday. Shares of Twitter (+5.1%) rallied on an upgrade from Deutsche Bank, which boosted Facebook (+4.3%) and Alphabet (+3.6%) shares as they also derive their revenue from digital advertising.
Among Indian ADR, INFOSYS added 2.3% to $15.55, Wipro added 0.19% to $5.41, ICICI Bank added 0.09% to $11.05, Azure Power Global added 1.22% to $29.50, and WNS Holdings added 1.22% to $68.05. Dr Reddys Labs declined 1.06% to $70.77, Tata Motors fell 2.51% to $9.34, HDFC Bank fell 0.84% to $55.75, and Vedanta fell 12.08% to $5.24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU