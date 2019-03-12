Australia Market falls 0.1%

Headline indices of financial market closed slight lower after erasing gains late afternoon on Tuesday, 12 March 2019, as losses in financials overshadowed gains in materials and stocks. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index fell 5.37 points, or 0.09%, at 6,174.82 points, while the broader All Ordinaries dropped 2.70 points, or 0.04%, at 6,260.57.

stocks were up after rose following declaring it would cut production. was up 0.75%, up three% and was up 1.9%.

Shares of materials were higher, with up 1.07%, up 1.27%, and up 3%. V Financials closed down after the sector came under further political scrutiny.

The big four banks were all down after NAB told shareholders that his company had to "focus on earning back trust". ANZ was down 1.2%, NAB was down 0.5%, was down 0.6% and Commonwealth was down 0.03%.

Shares of Consumer discretionary stocks declined, after an ANZ- survey indicated consumer confidence "nosedived" last week amid talk had entered a so-called per-capita recession.

CURRENCY: dollar was up against the U. S. dollar on Tuesday. The Aussie dollar was quoted at 70.68 US cents, up from 70.42 US cents on Monday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)