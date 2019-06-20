China Market extends gains on Sino-U.S. trade hopes

The Mainland equity market advanced for second straight sessions on Thursday, 20 June 2019, on growing hopes for a trade deal between the two economic powerhouses as U. S. and Chinese are set to meet at the upcoming summit in Japan, which will happen next week. At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.4%, or 69.32 points, to 2,987.12. The Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.95%, or 29.83 points, to 1,556.60. The blue-chip CSI300 index inclined 3%, or 112.58 points, to 3,828.52.

On the U. S.- trade front, hopes in appear to have risen for a trade deal between the two economic powerhouses.

U. S. and Chinese are set to meet at the upcoming summit in Japan, which will happen next week. Trump said talks between the respective teams would begin prior to that. Trade tensions between the two economic powerhouses had worsened in recent weeks with both raising tariffs on billions of dollars worth of their goods. Trump had also previously suggested that additional levies could be imposed on more Chinese imports.

Financial stocks led the advance, with brokerages and banks shooting up on optimism that regulators are stepping up support for interbank liquidity after the takeover of the

Chinese liquor makers surged too, with (000858 SH), the industry's no. 2 player, soaring 6.1% to a historic intraday high of 112.35 yuan.

Shares of players were lower. Minmetals (000831 CH) fell 4%. China Group High-Tech (600111 CH) lost 1.8%. (600549 CH) fell 1.6%.

CURRENCY NEWS: China yuan was strengthened against greenback on Thursday, as the central kept its stronger guidance rate. Prior to the market opening, the of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8805 per dollar, 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.8893.

