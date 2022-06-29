Australia Market falls on profit booking

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 fell 63.41 points, or 0.94%, to 6,700.23. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 75.58 points, or 1.09%, to 6,878.86.
The top performing stocks in this index were LIONTOWN RESOURCES and SKYCITY RESOURCES, up 5.2% and 3.9% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in this index were TYRO PAYMENTS and IMUGENE, down 16.67% and 13.95% respectively.
Total 8 of 11 sectors were lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Real Estate trust was worst performing sector, falling 4%, followed by information technology (down 2.8%), telecommunication services (down 2.2%), healthcare (down 1.5%), and materials (down 1.5%).
Financial was the best performing sector, gaining +0.27%
Investors took cues from an overnight sell-off on Wall Street after dismal US consumer confidence data stoked recession concerns. US consumer confidence hit a 16-month low in June as worries about stubborn inflation left consumers to anticipate that the economy would slow significantly or even slide into recession in the second half of the year.
Shares of technology companies skidded on tracking a weak lead from tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index overnight. Block fell 6.2%, while accounting software producer Xero erased 6.4%.
Star Entertainment climbed 3.14% after the casino operator said it has appointed fintech firm Tyro Payments chief executive Robbie Cooke as its new head and managing director.
Tyro Payments plunged 21.2% after the company said Cooke will serve 6 months' notice before he joins Star Entertainment.
Energy stocks gained on upbeat oil prices. Energy heavyweights Woodside Energy and Santos advanced 3.1% and 1.9%, respectively, Lithium miner Liontown Resources jumped 17.4% after signing an offtake lithium supply deal with Ford Motor Co.
In economic news, Retail sales rose to a record A$34.2 billion, up a hefty 10.4% on May last year, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 104.485, bouncing back from below 104 earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.6884.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU