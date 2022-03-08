Australia Market falls on surging energy prices

The Australian share market finished session lower on Tuesday, 08 March 2022, as investor sentiment was weighed down by worries about the impact of surging prices of crude oil and other commodities on the economy after the latest cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine made scant progress.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 fell 58.26 points, or 0.83%, to 6,980.33. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 68.27 points, or 0.93%, to 7,252.92.

The top performing stocks in this index were ST BARBARA and IMUGENE, up 12.67% and 4.4% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in this index were NICKEL MINES LIMITED and BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED, down 10.61% and 8.83% respectively.

Stock markets across the globe were rattled by stagflation prospects on a looming U. S. ban on oil imports from Russia, which sent crude prices soaring.

Crude oil prices rose in the Asia trading hours, with International benchmark Brent crude futures gaining 3.38% to $127.37 per barrel. U. S. crude futures climbed 2.92% to $122.89 per barrel.

Mining and energy stocks fell on profit taking as surging commodity prices fanned fears of runaway inflation, slowing economic growth and pressure on corporate earnings. Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto ended down 3.7% and 4.3%, respectively. In the energy sector, Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Beach Energy all fell around 4%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was at $0.7274 after recently declining from above $0.736, shedding some of its gains from last week.

