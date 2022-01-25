Infosys announces a CSR collaboration with Tennis Australia

-
For new digital accessibility and learning initiativesInfosys today announced a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) collaboration with Tennis Australia to drive new digital learning and accessibility initiatives creating pathways to learning and education for under-represented communities. This program is part of Infosys and Tennis Australia's Digital Innovation Partnership, which was recently extended until 2026.
As Infosys continues to enhance digital experiences for tennis fans, players, coaches and the media at AO 2022, beyond the court, the company is embarking on a journey to leverage these capabilities to also have positive community impact. As a partner committed to the sport in the Australia New Zealand (ANZ) region, Infosys has worked with Tennis Australia for initiatives such as the Aces for Bushfire Relief in 2020 and building an AO Virtual Hub in 2021 to enable tournament access digitally in a pandemic-affected year.
In this 5-year journey, Infosys and Tennis Australia will focus on using technology for good with a vision to enhance accessibility, learnability and inclusivity on and beyond the court. The five-year collaboration starts with enhancing the Tennis Australia Leadership programs, to engage and empower the leaders of tomorrow to help make positive change in their communities.
