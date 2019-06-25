China Market falls ahead of Trump and Xi meeting at G20

The Mainland equity market closed down on Tuesday, 25 June 2019, snapping a six-day streak of gains, as investors locked in profits on caution ahead of an expected meeting between U. S. and Chinese at the upcoming summit in Market sentiment was also impacted by reports the could cut off one of China's largest banks from the U. S. financial system. At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.87%, or 26.07 points, to 2,982.07. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, declined 1%, or 15.63 points, to 1,560.46. The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 1.04%, or 39.96 points, to 3,801.31.

The main event this week (Fri-Sat) is the meeting in and in particular the potential meeting between Presidents and on the sidelines. The two leaders are expected to discuss the protracted trade fight between their two and the U. S. have already slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods over the past year. In May, the two economic powerhouses hiked tariffs targeting some goods. The has said previously that Trump is ready to raise tariffs on all Chinese imports into the U. S. if the two fail to arrive at a deal.

Chinese conversed with U. S. Trade and on Monday ahead of talks between Xi and Trump later this week.

said in a statement on Tuesday that the country's had a phone call with and U. S. Trade on Monday. They discussed trade and agreed to maintain communications, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the U. S. on Monday imposed sanctions on over the latter's shooting down of an unmanned American drone last week. Tensions between the two have remained high since a recent attack on near the

Shares of sector declined after reports that US investigators are probing three Chinese banks for their potential involvement in knowingly helping North Korea's One of the banks mentioned, Merchant (600036 CH) dropped 4.82% to 36.13 yuan. Another bank, (600000 CH) dropped 3.1% at 11.66 yuan and of Communications (601328 CH) dropped 3% at 6.1 yuan. The spillover affected also (601398 CH), down 0.9% at 5.83 yuan, and Insurance (601318 CH), down 1.8% at 86.63 yuan.

Shares related with the rare earth sector was down on profit booking, with (300127 CH) down close to 10%, at 20.64 yuan; (600980 CH) down 8.06% at 18.48 yuan; and (600259 CH) down 6.83% at 39.99 yuan. China (600111 CH) was down 4%, at 12.67 yuan. JL Mag Rare-Earth (300748 CH) fell 7.21% at 65.01 yuan.

CURRENCY NEWS: China yuan eased against greenback on Tuesday, after the central bank set a weaker official midpoint, and uncertainty over Sino-U. S. trade negotiations. Prior to the market opening, (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8580 per dollar, 77 pips or 0.1% weaker than the previous fix of 6.8503. In the spot market, the onshore spot yuan opened at 6.8710 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8807 at afternoon, 46 pips softer than the previous late session close.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)