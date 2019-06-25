Japan Nikkei trades lower, eye on G-20

Headline indices of the share market were lower on Tuesday, 25 June 2019, as investors risk sentiments were dampened ahead of an expected meeting between U. S. and Chinese at the upcoming summit in Meanwhile, most of market participants adopted a wait-and-see mood on geopolitical tensions after the U. S. on Monday imposed sanctions on over the latter's shooting down of an unmanned American drone last week. Around late afternoon, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 0.53%, or 112.28 points, to 21,173.71, while the broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Stock Exchange fell 0.3%, or 4.69 points, at 1,543.05.

Total 22 subsectors out of 33 subsectors of the Topix's index declined, with Mining, Securities & Commodities Futures, Oil & Coal Products, Electric Power & Gas, and Construction issues being notable losers, while Pulp & Paper, Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services, Land Transportation, and Nonferrous Metals issues were notable gainers.

The main event this week (Fri-Sat) is the meeting in and in particular the potential meeting between Presidents and on the sidelines. The two leaders are expected to discuss the protracted trade fight between their two countries. and the U. S. have already slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods over the past year. In May, the two economic powerhouses hiked tariffs targeting some goods. The has said previously that Trump is ready to raise tariffs on all Chinese imports into the U. S. if the two countries fail to arrive at a deal.

said in a statement on Tuesday that the country's had a phone call with

S. Treasury and U. S. Trade on Monday. They discussed trade and agreed to maintain communications, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the U. S. on Monday imposed sanctions on over the latter's shooting down of an unmanned American drone last week. Tensions between the two countries have remained high since a recent attack on near the

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan 0.8% On Year In May -- Japan prices were up 0.8% on year in May, the said on Tuesday, down from the upwardly revised 1.0% gain in April (originally 0.9%). On a monthly basis, prices dipped 0.3% after easing 0.1% in the previous month.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen, often seen as a safe-haven currency, appreciated against greenback on Tuesday, on escalating tension between and and on expectation the Federal Reserve may lower its interest rates more than once this year and the next cut will come at its next meeting in July. The dollar was quoted at 107.33-35 yen compared with 107.25-35 yen in and 107.41-42 yen in Monday.

