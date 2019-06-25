Mixed finish for US stocks

Dow manages to eke out small gains

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Monday, 24 June 2019, with only the blue-chip Dow managing to hold onto slight gains, as geopolitical tensions in the weighed on the

The was up 9 points, or less than 0.1%, to around 26,728. The S&P 500 was down 0.2% to finish around 2,945. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% to end around 8,006.

The gave back some of its gains from last week, while the consumer discretionary sector was dragged lower. The materials, consumer staples, and sectors provided offsetting support.

signed an order sanctioning Iran's leaders. The U.S. and have been stuck in a simmering dispute over attacks on tankers near the and the downing of a U.S. drone last week.

In M&A news, confirmed it will be acquired by for $12.75/share in cash and stock, or approximately $8.6 billion.

U.S. Treasuries finished on a higher note, pushing yields lower across the curve. The 2-yr yield declined four basis points to 1.74%, and the 10-yr yield declined five basis points to 2.02%.

Bullion prices ended higher at Comex on Monday, 24 June 2019. Gold prices continued their march toward a six-year high on Monday, with weakness in the U.S. dollar and 10-year Treasury yield, expectations for lower interest rates among global central banks and geopolitical concerns all contributing to haven demand for the

August gold rose $18.10, or 1.3%, to settle at $1,418.20 an ounce, after trading as high as $1,421. Prices saw their highest most-active contract settlement since August 28, 2013. That followed a gain of 4.1% last week. July silver rose 8.71 cents, or 0.6%, to $15.377 an ounce after gaining 3.3% last week.

split two ways on Monday, 24 June 2019 with U.S. prices ending higher but global posting a loss as the U.S. announced new sanctions on on Monday signed an order imposing financial sanctions on Iranian leaders.

In Monday dealings, August Intermediate crude climbed by 47 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $57.90 a barrel on the That was the highest front-month contract finish since May 29. Prices rose 8.8% for last week. Meanwhile, international August ended down 34 cents, or 0.5%, at $64.86 a barrel on ICE Futures

The hefty climb for U.S. prices last week came on the heels of expectations that tensions may lead to a disruption in the had also cheered signs that would be delivered.

The dollar index slipped 0.2% on Monday.

Investors did not receive any economic data on Monday. On Tuesday, investors will receive New Home Sales for May, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for June, the FHFA Housing Price Index for April, and the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index for April.

