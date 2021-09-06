Australia Stocks end mixed

The Australian share market finished session mixed on Monday, 06 September 2021, as positive cues from solid current account data was offset by caution ahead of Reserve Bank's policy decision on Tuesday. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 5.58 points, or 0.07%, to 7,528.49.

The broader All Ordinaries fell 2.92 points, or 0.04%, to 7,823.60.

Australia's current account surplus rose to a record A$20.5 billion in the June quarter, due to booming prices for iron ore and robust demand from China.

Miners fell broadly, with Fortescue Metals Group shares plunging almost 11%. Banks ended mostly higher to post modest gains while energy stocks fell broadly on weaker oil prices. Oil Search lost 2.4% and Santos gave up 1.8% after they have extended their mutual period of due diligence for a merger deal.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7436, having climbed from below $0.732 last week.

