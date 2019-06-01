Autoline Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 36.19 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Autoline Industries receives Rs 8.35 cr in first tranche against additional IPS claim
Autoline Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Autoline Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.43 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Autoline Inds sizzles after entering into MoU
Adani Transmission in focus after acquisition
-
Sales decline 1.74% to Rs 116.09 croreNet profit of Autoline Industries reported to Rs 36.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.74% to Rs 116.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 51.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.58% to Rs 452.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 384.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales116.09118.14 -2 452.09384.51 18 OPM %7.714.17 -1.86-0.69 - PBDT-2.743.36 PL -26.79-29.08 8 PBT-7.79-2.09 -273 -48.01-51.33 6 NP36.19-2.09 LP -4.03-51.33 92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU