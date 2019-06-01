JUST IN
Autoline Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 36.19 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 1.74% to Rs 116.09 crore

Net profit of Autoline Industries reported to Rs 36.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.74% to Rs 116.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 51.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.58% to Rs 452.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 384.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales116.09118.14 -2 452.09384.51 18 OPM %7.714.17 -1.86-0.69 - PBDT-2.743.36 PL -26.79-29.08 8 PBT-7.79-2.09 -273 -48.01-51.33 6 NP36.19-2.09 LP -4.03-51.33 92

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 10:42 IST

