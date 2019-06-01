Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 5.26% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of & Finance declined 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.21% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.360.381.431.2211.1147.3737.0636.070.040.180.530.440.030.180.520.440.020.130.380.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)