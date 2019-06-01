Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.26% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Enbee Trade & Finance declined 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.21% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.360.38 -5 1.431.22 17 OPM %11.1147.37 -37.0636.07 - PBDT0.040.18 -78 0.530.44 20 PBT0.030.18 -83 0.520.44 18 NP0.020.13 -85 0.380.33 15
