Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 12.36% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of declined 38.46% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.36% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.39% to Rs 1.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 43.79% to Rs 3.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1.561.783.446.1242.9550.5640.1269.610.811.121.924.790.801.111.884.740.801.301.834.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)