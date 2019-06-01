Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 12.36% to Rs 1.56 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation declined 38.46% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.36% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.39% to Rs 1.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 43.79% to Rs 3.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.561.78 -12 3.446.12 -44 OPM %42.9550.56 -40.1269.61 - PBDT0.811.12 -28 1.924.79 -60 PBT0.801.11 -28 1.884.74 -60 NP0.801.30 -38 1.834.62 -60
