Chase Bright Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.86 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 33.19% to Rs 3.04 croreNet profit of Chase Bright Steel reported to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.19% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 30.72% to Rs 13.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.044.55 -33 13.9620.15 -31 OPM %-10.20-3.52 --19.204.96 - PBDT4.94-0.37 LP 1.910.13 1369 PBT4.88-0.43 LP 1.70-0.09 LP NP3.86-0.47 LP 1.46-0.06 LP
