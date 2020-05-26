Automotive Axles standalone net profit declines 80.80% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 64.92% to Rs 168.76 crore

Net profit of Automotive Axles declined 80.80% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.92% to Rs 168.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 481.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.16% to Rs 41.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 121.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.91% to Rs 951.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1939.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales168.76481.09 -65 951.961939.04 -51 OPM %7.5812.16 -9.8011.81 - PBDT14.8158.98 -75 99.19231.50 -57 PBT5.1848.98 -89 61.97185.31 -67 NP5.7529.95 -81 41.13121.55 -66

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 13:30 IST

