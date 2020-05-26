Automotive Axles standalone net profit declines 80.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 64.92% to Rs 168.76 crore

Net profit of Automotive Axles declined 80.80% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.92% to Rs 168.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 481.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.16% to Rs 41.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 121.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.91% to Rs 951.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1939.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

168.76481.09951.961939.047.5812.169.8011.8114.8158.9899.19231.505.1848.9861.97185.315.7529.9541.13121.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)