Automotive Axles standalone net profit declines 80.80% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Automotive Axles standalone net profit declines 85.17% in the December 2019 quarter
GNA Axles consolidated net profit declines 74.13% in the March 2020 quarter
Automotive Axles snaps 2-day losing run
Mahindra CIE Automotive consolidated net profit declines 86.36% in the March 2020 quarter
Mahindra CIE Automotive consolidated net profit declines 89.98% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 64.92% to Rs 168.76 croreNet profit of Automotive Axles declined 80.80% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.92% to Rs 168.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 481.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 66.16% to Rs 41.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 121.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.91% to Rs 951.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1939.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales168.76481.09 -65 951.961939.04 -51 OPM %7.5812.16 -9.8011.81 - PBDT14.8158.98 -75 99.19231.50 -57 PBT5.1848.98 -89 61.97185.31 -67 NP5.7529.95 -81 41.13121.55 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU