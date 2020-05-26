JUST IN
Aptech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.94% to Rs 39.90 crore

Net loss of Aptech reported to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.94% to Rs 39.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.85% to Rs 13.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.97% to Rs 216.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 208.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales39.9063.27 -37 216.82208.55 4 OPM %-22.4313.12 -12.0413.94 - PBDT-7.589.05 PL 30.4033.15 -8 PBT-10.936.44 PL 17.1822.40 -23 NP-7.284.71 PL 13.5118.22 -26

