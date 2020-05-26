Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit declines 34.66% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 35.53 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings declined 34.66% to Rs 27.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 35.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.16% to Rs 78.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.94% to Rs 92.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

