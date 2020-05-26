Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit declines 34.66% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 35.53 croreNet profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings declined 34.66% to Rs 27.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 35.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.16% to Rs 78.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.94% to Rs 92.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales35.5333.70 5 92.5699.46 -7 OPM %57.2855.07 -32.9240.33 - PBDT21.0219.67 7 36.1043.05 -16 PBT21.4019.45 10 34.7742.04 -17 NP27.8242.58 -35 78.13137.46 -43
