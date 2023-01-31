Automotive Axles standalone net profit rises 155.96% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 75.15% to Rs 655.78 croreNet profit of Automotive Axles rose 155.96% to Rs 50.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 75.15% to Rs 655.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 374.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales655.78374.40 75 OPM %11.869.33 -PBDT78.3136.06 117 PBT67.9426.79 154 NP50.6819.80 156
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
