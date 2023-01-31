Automotive Axles standalone net profit rises 155.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 75.15% to Rs 655.78 crore

Net profit of Automotive Axles rose 155.96% to Rs 50.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 75.15% to Rs 655.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 374.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.655.78374.4011.869.3378.3136.0667.9426.7950.6819.80

