Automotive Axles standalone net profit rises 155.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 75.15% to Rs 655.78 crore

Net profit of Automotive Axles rose 155.96% to Rs 50.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 75.15% to Rs 655.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 374.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales655.78374.40 75 OPM %11.869.33 -PBDT78.3136.06 117 PBT67.9426.79 154 NP50.6819.80 156

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 14:44 IST

