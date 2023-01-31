Southern Magnesium & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 81.54% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 99.29% to Rs 2.79 crore

Net profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals rose 81.54% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 99.29% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.791.40 99 OPM %57.3561.43 -PBDT1.610.86 87 PBT1.600.84 90 NP1.180.65 82

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 14:05 IST

