Southern Magnesium & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 81.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 99.29% to Rs 2.79 crore

Net profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals rose 81.54% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 99.29% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.791.4057.3561.431.610.861.600.841.180.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)