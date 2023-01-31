Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 3.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.98% to Rs 3567.72 crore

Net profit of Godrej Consumer Products rose 3.55% to Rs 546.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 527.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 3567.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3273.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3567.723273.6320.3720.40729.87665.15672.55610.98546.34527.60

