Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 3.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.98% to Rs 3567.72 croreNet profit of Godrej Consumer Products rose 3.55% to Rs 546.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 527.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 3567.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3273.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3567.723273.63 9 OPM %20.3720.40 -PBDT729.87665.15 10 PBT672.55610.98 10 NP546.34527.60 4
