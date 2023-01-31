JUST IN
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.10% to Rs 11100.14 crore

Net profit of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries rose 5.21% to Rs 2166.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2058.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.10% to Rs 11100.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9814.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11100.149814.17 13 OPM %27.0626.56 -PBDT3131.423019.87 4 PBT2471.472466.19 0 NP2166.012058.80 5

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 14:05 IST

