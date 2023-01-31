TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 36.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.22% to Rs 694.76 croreNet profit of TTK Prestige declined 36.52% to Rs 57.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 90.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.22% to Rs 694.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 765.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales694.76765.33 -9 OPM %11.5116.90 -PBDT90.96132.90 -32 PBT78.26121.41 -36 NP57.5890.70 -37
