JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Century Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.37% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 36.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.22% to Rs 694.76 crore

Net profit of TTK Prestige declined 36.52% to Rs 57.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 90.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.22% to Rs 694.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 765.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales694.76765.33 -9 OPM %11.5116.90 -PBDT90.96132.90 -32 PBT78.26121.41 -36 NP57.5890.70 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU