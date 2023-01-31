TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 36.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.22% to Rs 694.76 crore

Net profit of TTK Prestige declined 36.52% to Rs 57.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 90.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.22% to Rs 694.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 765.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.694.76765.3311.5116.9090.96132.9078.26121.4157.5890.70

