Avance Technologies standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 211.02% to Rs 3.67 crore

Net profit of Avance Technologies rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 211.02% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

