Avance Technologies standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 211.02% to Rs 3.67 croreNet profit of Avance Technologies rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 211.02% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.671.18 211 OPM %2.183.39 -PBDT0.080.05 60 PBT0.080.05 60 NP0.080.05 60
