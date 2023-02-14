JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Retro Green Revolution reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Scan Projects reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 32.45% to Rs 1.27 crore

Scan Projects reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.45% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.271.88 -32 OPM %1.5711.70 -PBDT0.010.21 -95 PBT00.20 -100 NP00.15 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU