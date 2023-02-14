Scan Projects reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.45% to Rs 1.27 crore

Scan Projects reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.45% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.271.881.5711.700.010.2100.2000.15

