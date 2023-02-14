Scan Projects reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.45% to Rs 1.27 croreScan Projects reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.45% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.271.88 -32 OPM %1.5711.70 -PBDT0.010.21 -95 PBT00.20 -100 NP00.15 -100
