Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit rises 93.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 79.23% to Rs 27.96 crore

Net profit of Panchsheel Organics rose 93.10% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 79.23% to Rs 27.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.9615.60 79 OPM %20.4620.13 -PBDT5.553.09 80 PBT5.242.81 86 NP3.922.03 93

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

