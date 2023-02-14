Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit rises 93.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 79.23% to Rs 27.96 crore

Net profit of Panchsheel Organics rose 93.10% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 79.23% to Rs 27.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.27.9615.6020.4620.135.553.095.242.813.922.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)