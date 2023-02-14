Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit rises 93.10% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panchsheel Organics revises record date for interim dividend
Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit rises 66.05% in the September 2022 quarter
Vinati Organics subscribes to rights issue of subsidiary - Veeral Organics
Vinati Organics invests Rs 5.83 cr in subsidiary - Veeral Organics
Mangalam Drugs and Organics standalone net profit declines 50.77% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 79.23% to Rs 27.96 croreNet profit of Panchsheel Organics rose 93.10% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 79.23% to Rs 27.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.9615.60 79 OPM %20.4620.13 -PBDT5.553.09 80 PBT5.242.81 86 NP3.922.03 93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU