Avanti Feeds Q2 PAT falls 2% to Rs 125 cr

Avanti Feeds' consolidated net profit fell 1.76% to Rs 125.01 crore on 6.32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,131.62 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) jumped 15.41% to Rs 162.21 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 140.54 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total tax expense for the quarter surged 180.33% to Rs 37.20 crore as against Rs 13.27 crore in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared during trading hours today, 12 November 2020.
The company is scheduled to commence the commercial production of hatchery from 13 November 2020.
Shares of Avanti Feeds fell 0.21% to Rs 501.80 on BSE.
Avanti Feeds is a manufacturer of prawn and fish feeds, and shrimp processor and exporter. The company's principal products/services are shrimp feed and processed shrimp.
