Volumes spurt at Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd counter

V-Guard Industries Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 November 2020.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd notched up volume of 162.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.49% to Rs.56.75. Volumes stood at 10.72 lakh shares in the last session.

V-Guard Industries Ltd notched up volume of 26.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.95% to Rs.169.40. Volumes stood at 2.08 lakh shares in the last session.

AIA Engineering Ltd saw volume of 3.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27472 shares. The stock increased 1.16% to Rs.1,743.20. Volumes stood at 9492 shares in the last session.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd witnessed volume of 1.72 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16440 shares. The stock increased 8.64% to Rs.1,843.60. Volumes stood at 14935 shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd notched up volume of 2.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25515 shares. The stock rose 3.03% to Rs.4,325.00. Volumes stood at 22265 shares in the last session.

