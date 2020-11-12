Volumes spurt at Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Real Estate, Embassy Group merge assets
Indiabulls Real Estate net loss narrows YoY to Rs 95 cr in June quarter
Board of Indiabulls Real Estate approves merger with Embassy Group
Indiabulls Real Estate posts Rs 109.78 cr net loss in Q4
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd notched up volume of 162.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.73 lakh shares
V-Guard Industries Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 November 2020.
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd notched up volume of 162.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.49% to Rs.56.75. Volumes stood at 10.72 lakh shares in the last session.
V-Guard Industries Ltd notched up volume of 26.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.95% to Rs.169.40. Volumes stood at 2.08 lakh shares in the last session.
AIA Engineering Ltd saw volume of 3.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27472 shares. The stock increased 1.16% to Rs.1,743.20. Volumes stood at 9492 shares in the last session.
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd witnessed volume of 1.72 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16440 shares. The stock increased 8.64% to Rs.1,843.60. Volumes stood at 14935 shares in the last session.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd notched up volume of 2.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25515 shares. The stock rose 3.03% to Rs.4,325.00. Volumes stood at 22265 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU