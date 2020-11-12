Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Nagreeka Exports Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Adhunik Industries Ltd and Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 November 2020.
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd lost 11.78% to Rs 25.1 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3886 shares in the past one month.
Nagreeka Exports Ltd tumbled 9.95% to Rs 15.39. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4377 shares in the past one month.
Ausom Enterprise Ltd crashed 9.94% to Rs 63.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11809 shares in the past one month.
Adhunik Industries Ltd dropped 9.32% to Rs 16.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1598 shares in the past one month.
Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd plummeted 8.38% to Rs 270.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3026 shares in the past one month.
