Avenue Supermarts, HDFC, Ultratech Cement in focus

Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart)'s consolidated net profit surged 52.7% to Rs 414 crore on 18.4% rise in net sales to Rs 7412 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Friday entered into a share purchase agreement for sale of 44,12,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each in HDFC ERGO General Insurance for a cash consideration of Rs 236.48 crore to ERGO International AG.

Maruti Suzuki India said that the maintenance shutdown, which was till the 9th May, 2021, is being extended till the 16th May, 2021 keeping in view the current pandemic situation.

Ultratech Cement reported 45.2% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1775.23 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 3240.23 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased 32.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 14405.61 crore. Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 2638.98 crore, up 80.8% from Rs 1459.43 crore in Q4 FY20. Current tax outgo increased 93.9% to Rs 478.20 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Jubilant Pharma Jubilant, a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova, announced that it has received a favorable and unanimous judgment from the United States Court of Appeals summarily affirming Jubilant's earlier favorable rulings from the US Patent Office (PTAB) and the US International Trade Commission (ITC). These two rulings by the Appellate Court deny the appeals filed by Bracco Diagnostics, Inc (Bracco).

On a standalone basis, CSB Bank reported a net profit of Rs 42.89 crore in Q4 FY21 as against net loss of Rs 59.68 crore in Q4 FY20. The bank's total income grew by 28.2% year on year to Rs 609.45 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 475.49 crore in Q4 FY20.

Bandhan Bank reported an 80% fall in net profit to Rs 103.03 crore on 25.5% rise in total income to Rs 3787.91 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

On a consolidated basis, Navin Fluorine International net profit dropped 72.9% to Rs 73.22 crore on 21.6% rise in net sales to Rs 336.43 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Godrej Agrovet's consolidated net profit slipped 8.4% to Rs 63.4 crore on 2.4% fall in net sales to Rs 1,455.25 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Kansai Nerolac Paints reported 78.8% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 127.80 crore on 34.7% increase in net sales to Rs 1321.09 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

EIH reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 48.87 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net profit of Rs 27.92 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales during the quarter dropped 47.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 216.26 crore.

On a consolidated basis, Great Eastern Shipping Company (G E Shipping)'s net profit stood at Rs 49.01 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 50.68 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales dropped 26.7% to Rs 739.95 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

